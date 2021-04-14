Harris planning first trip abroad to Mexico, Guatemala

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has announced plans to visit Mexico and Guatemala on what would be her first official trip abroad, as she pushes ahead on leading the White House’s diplomatic efforts on the migration challenge at the southern border. She also held a virtual briefing Wednesday with regional experts on potential solutions to the sharp increase in migrants. But she still has no plans to visit the border. It’s a decision that is fueling Republican criticism that the Biden administration’s response remains inadequate and unserious even as jarring photos of minors held in overcrowded detention centers draw fresh attention to the problem.