GOP passes stimulus spending bills despite likely veto

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the state Assembly approved a set of 11 bills Tuesday aimed at directing how the state spends most of the $3.2 billion coming to the state via the American Rescue Plan.

GOP leaders moved forward with the bills despite the possibility most of the proposed spending would not be allowed under federal guidelines that the U.S. Treasury has yet to clarify.

The biggest proposed expenditure was spending a little more than $1 billion on direct checks to property owners,

When asked at a press conference Tuesday why the Republican plan sought to give direct aid to property owners but not renters, Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said renters could see an indirect benefit from their landlords.

"If somebody gets part of the property tax back, that probably means they're not gonna raise rent," said Vos, who owns rental properties himself. "Probably means they're perhaps gonna be able to help folks."

The direct checks as well as proposals to spend more than $300 million on local highway projects and $250 million to pay off state debt could also run afoul of the federal guidelines for the stimulus spending, according to analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Republican leaders insisted they should move forward with the bills because it was a way to let the public decide whether it favored their spending priorities or those of Governor Evers.

"Instead of one person deciding how these taxpayer dollars should be spent, we really believe we should have robust debate," Vos said.

Democrats on the Assembly floor called the rush to vote on the bills hypocritical after Republicans in charge of the legislature did not pass another bill in 2020 after an initial coronavirus response package in April.

"During the worst days of the pandemic, this legislature did not meet for eight months," said Rep. Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay). "So, I was really puzzled when, suddenly, 11 bills popped up."

In the end, the bills are likely to end up staying legislative proposals. Evers has indicated he would veto any of the GOP stimulus spending bills should they reach his desk.

The Assembly also passed a bill that would create a sales tax holiday between June and August for certain businesses in an effort to boost small businesses.

Under the bill, during the three summer months, customers would not pay sales tax a movie theaters, restaurants, bars, amusement parks, and arcades.

A fiscal note estimated the measure would cost the state $159 million in tax revenues and would cost counties $13.3 million. The measure passed 62-32 with five Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure.

The Assembly also passed a bill that would require students to learn about the holocaust and other genocides at least once in middle school and once in high school. The Senate had previously passed the measure so it will now go to Evers.