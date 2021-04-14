DNR looking to hire conservation wardens

(WAOW) -- If you're on the job hunt, you may be in luck. The DNR is looking to hire its next class of conservation wardens.

No previous experience in law enforcement or related fields is required. They're looking for full-time and part-time positions, and you'll be trained and credentialed in law enforcement.

The DNR says the position is perfect for anyone with a passion for helping people and protecting natural resources.

"We're law enforcement officers and we're in charge of protecting the resource. When we catch somebody who is dramatically or grossly taking more than they're allowed, we're protecting that resource," said Cara Kamke, DNR training director.

The application is open until midnight on April 25th.