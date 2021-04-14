Director who didn’t report doc’s misconduct gives up license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State student health director has surrendered his medical license after being accused of failing to report complaints in the mid-1990s about sexual misconduct by university doctor Richard Strauss, who’s accused of abusing young men for two decades. The state medical board citation made former director Ted Grace the first individual to face potential discipline related to Ohio State’s failure to stop the now-deceased Strauss. Grace surrendered his Ohio license under an agreement approved but not released Wednesday. Grace recently had been leading student health services at Southern Illinois University. SIU says he gave notice last month that he was retiring.