Daunte Wright, slain by police, known as jokester, young dad

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a police officer Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, after being pulled over for a minor traffic violation, setting off days of protests. Wright was a skinny, smiling young man who loved making people laugh and who, after becoming a father in his teens, relished the role of doting young dad, according to his family and friends. He also had talked to a mentor about being careful if he was pulled over by police, given the long history of Black men shot by police during traffic stops.