Daunte Wright: Doting dad, basket player, slain by police

Daunte Wright became a father while he was still a teenager. His friends and family say he relished the role of a doting young dad. The 20-year-old was fatally shot Sunday by a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. As protesters called for justice and police accountability over his death, his family asked people to also remember his life. School teachers and mentors said he was charismatic, witty and liked to joke around. He loved playing basketball.