Asian stock markets advance after new Wall St high

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after U.S. inflation ticked up and Japanese machinery orders fell. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney rose, while Tokyo was off less than 0.5%. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed 0.3% higher after a choppy day of trading. Tech and consumer stocks gained on optimism the vaccine rollout will allow business activity to return to normal, while regulators suspended use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose version to investigate to investigate possibly dangerous blood clots. U.S. inflation accelerated to 0.6%, the fastest rate since 2012.