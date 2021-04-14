April proclaimed ‘Hmong Heritage Month’ in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg has proclaimed April "Hmong Heritage Month."

She says it is to meant to show solidarity with the Hmong community, as hostility towards Asian American and Pacific Islander communities is increasing in the US.

The proclamation is also to recognize the importance the Hmong community has played in Wausau, since the first Hmong family arrived in the city 45 years ago.

"It's really important that we recognize all the contributions made by this community to our businesses, just the way we live our lives, how we celebrate," said Rosenberg.

Hmong people represent the city's largest minority group, about 10% of the population.

"Hmong Heritage Month" has been recognized in Wisconsin since 2004.