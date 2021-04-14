20 killed, 3 injured when bus, truck crash in southern Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a bus overturned while trying to pass a truck on a highway in southern Egypt, causing a collision that killed at least 20 people and injured three others. Officials say the bus was travelling from Cairo when it turned over and was hit by the truck on a road in the southern province of Assiut on Tuesday. Both vehicles caught fire. Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws. The country’s official statistics agency says around 10,000 road accidents took place in 2019.