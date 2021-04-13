Wintry now, a bit more spring-like by end of week

The winter-like chill that has blown into our region will only slowly ease up the rest of the week so don’t plan on any major heat waves in the near future. A rather slow moving storm system centered in northwest Lake Superior currently is to blame for the nasty conditions.

We expect some scattered snow showers Tuesday night. We can’t rule out a dusting to half-inch of accumulation in some spots, mainly over the northern half of the viewing area. It will be cold with lows from the upper 20s to low 30s. West winds will taper to 5-10 mph. Wednesday will again bring plenty of cloud cover and highs only in the mid 40s, which is about 10 degrees below normal. Spotty light rain and snow showers are possible. The wind should be from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

There will be some modest improvement Thursday and Friday as high pressure nudges into the area from the northwest. This should allow for partly sunny conditions. Despite cool frosty nights with lows from the upper 20s to lower 30s, the highs should rebound to the low 50s Thursday and mid 50s Friday.

The weekend looks pretty tranquil with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows should hold in the low to mid 30s with highs around the mid to upper 50s. A disturbance passing south of Wisconsin this weekend will just bring a small chance of sprinkles Saturday into early Sunday morning, mainly for the far southern part of our viewing area.

Monday should be partly or mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s along with highs in the mid 50s. The next cold front is projected to march through Wisconsin Monday afternoon into early Tuesday of next week. It could bring a few rain showers which could possibly mix with snow showers before ending Tuesday morning. It will be chilly behind the front with highs around 50 Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Hang in there, if you want a return to the balmy 60s and 70s. They will come back at some point, most likely by the end of the month or early May for sure.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 13-April 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1986 - A major spring storm quickly intensified bringing blizzard conditions to much of the Northern Plains Region. Up to 18 inches of snow was reported in North Dakota, and in South Dakota, winds gusting to 90 mph whipped the snow into drifts fifteen feet high. Livestock losses were in the millions of dollars, and for some areas it was the worst blizzard ever. (Storm Data)

2006 - The University of Iowa campus is hit by an F2 tornado. The storm severely damaged many buildings in the area, including a sorority and a local church. No fatalities were reported in the storm that caused more than $12 million in damage.