Tax deadline extension delays due date

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tax season is coming to a close, but its not the typical April 15 deadline many of us are accustomed to.

Like many things, the coronavirus has delayed the deadline to file and make tax payments as the department of revenue is extending it to May 17.

This deadline change will be for both federal and state taxes and payment deadlines.

But tax professionals say, don't wait because penalties will apply after May 17.

"We definitely recommended not postponing. The filing actually started two weeks late this year, and on top of that the IRS was a little bit behind from previous years," said Amber Mulrooney, CPA, Wausau Tax & Accounting.

The extension doesn't apply to those who make estimated tax payments through the year, like those who are self employed.

Those will still be due on Thursday.