Putin foe Navalny says he sues prison for withholding Quran

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is suing his prison for withholding the Quran, which he intended to study while serving time in a prison outside Moscow. The politician said he hasn’t been given access to any of the books he ordered over the past month, including the Muslim holy book, because they all need to be “inspected for extremism,” which takes three months. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, was imprisoned after returning to Russia from Germany, where he spent five months recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin and that the Kremlin has denied.