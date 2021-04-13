Prince Philip shaped, and was shaped by, a century of tumult

LONDON (AP) — Born into an age of revolutions, Prince Philip lived through a tumultuous century and witnessed many of its upheavals. Among these were World War II, the dismantling of the British Empire and the rise and fall of nations during and after the Cold War. He helped forge a period of stability for the British monarchy beside his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. But he died last week at 99 in a United Kingdom unsettled by its exit from the European Union, and in a world of growing nationalism and extremes. Historian Margaret MacMillan says “Philip’s life bookends that great moment of transition at the end of the First World War” and another major moment of transition today.