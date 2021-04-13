Pelosi invites Biden to address Congress on April 28

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden on Tuesday, asking him to share his “vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.” The speech will come days before Biden’s 100th day in office, and will provide him an opportunity to update the American public on his progress toward fulfilling his promises. It will also give him a chance to make the case for the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package he unveiled earlier this month.