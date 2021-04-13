Lightning and Maple Leafs among NHL trade deadline winners

The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning went into the NHL trade deadline without much money to make a move. The cash-strapped Lightning still found a way to improve their chances of winning with a shrewd deal, acquiring defenseman David Savard. The Buffalo Sabres failed to get a great return for 2018 NHL MVP Taylor Hall on Monday before the league’s trading deadline. Toronto and Boston were also among the teams that appeared to bolster their chances to at least contend this year with trades.