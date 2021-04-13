Kurds impose 10-day curfew in NE Syria amid coronavirus wave

BEIRUT (AP) — A 10-day curfew in areas controlled by U.S.-backed fighters in northeast Syria has gone into effect in an attempt to try limit the spread of coronavirus in the region.. Northeast Syria witnessed a sharp increase of coronavirus cases in recent weeks overwhelming hospitals and clinics leading to the lockdown. Residents in the region said most people were abiding by the lockdown that went into effect Tuesday with few people on the streets amid patrols and checkpoints to enforce the curfew. The region registered 201 new cases and six deaths on Monday alone.