Judge discusses plans for trial in newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Nearly three years after five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper were killed, a Maryland judge has discussed plans for holding the second part of the shooter’s trial under COVID-19 court protocols. Judge Michael Wachs on Tuesday also set a deadline of noon Friday for lawyers to say if they plan to seek a postponement. Jarrod Ramos, pleaded guilty in 2019 to all 23 counts he faced in connection with the attack on the newsroom. But the trial is not over, since jurors have not yet decided whether Ramos is criminally responsible for the slayings due to his mental health.