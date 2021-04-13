Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause is too late for some

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The announcement from the Food and Drug Administration to pause deployment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes after thousands of Wisconsinites have already received a shot.

Marshfield Clinic Health System just this past weekend inoculated about a 1,000 people with the J&J vaccine on the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point campus.

And according to a statement from MCHS, in an over abundance of caution it will pause deployment. Going on to say, they are communicating to those patients who received a dose to make sure any questions are answered.

The health system says that if you have developed a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath up to three weeks after receiving the J&J shot, you should seek care immediately.

About 80 miles away, in mid-March teachers and staff at the Medford Area School District received the J&J vaccine.

But so far, it's had no severe reactions.

"The day of, I had no issues at all," said Justin Hraby, Assistant Principal at Medford Area Middle School.

Hraby says it wasn't until the next day that he felt run-down.

"I was stiff, I was achy. I compared it to, I coach baseball, so I compared it to pitching 9 innings. Which is something I haven't done in a long time," said Hraby.

But upon hearing the reports, some staff was concerned. While others found them comforting.

"First thing someone said to me this morning was; Did you hear about the J&J? And I said I did, but I took that as a positive. That they're continuing to monitor the safety of it. And that's what we want, and what we want to hear," said Mindy Schwarz, BSN, RN, Medford District Nurse.

For Hraby, being someone who has already been infected with COVID-19 once, he doesn't want to put his family through it again.

"Anything that I can do to prevent that, or not put them through that again, I'd do it, I'd take that risk," said Hraby.

And Hraby says he wouldn't change a thing.