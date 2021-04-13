Guatemala’s top court refuses to seat female justice

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Congress has refused to swear in a female judge to the nation’s highest court, a move the United States condemned. Gloria Porras won re-election for another five-year term on Guatemala’s Constitutional Court. But she has faced constant challenges from those linked to corruption and other cases she has judged. Porras has had 60 complaints filed against her and has faced 13 requests to lift her immunity so she could be prosecuted. State Department official Julie Chung wrote that Tuesday’s move by Congress “undermines Guatemala’s commitment to an independent judiciary and addressing systemic corruption.”