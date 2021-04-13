Gov. Evers reaches deal with USDA, preserves $70 million in food assistance

(WAOW) — Wisconsin will continue to receive more than $70 million in food benefits for more than 400,000 households.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that his administration has struck a death with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

“More than $70 million a month means we can get support to a lot of folks across our state who are still struggling in the midst of a pandemic and need help putting food on the table,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m proud we were able to work with our federal partners to come to an agreement that will ensure we can keep providing these critical resources to Wisconsinites across our state.”

The USDA has been providing additional emergency food assistance allotments to requesting states for which an emergency or disaster declaration has been issued due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Wisconsin was going to lose the benefits at the end of the month due to the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down the statewide mask mandate. In that decision, the court ruled that any public health emergency issued by Evers is valid for just 60 days and can't be extended without approval of the Legislature. It effectively barred the governor from issuing other public health orders related to the pandemic.

The agreement with the USDA/FNS allows the state to receive the funds without a public emergency through a delcaration from the Evers administration.

“We have been working tirelessly with the federal government to make sure Wisconsin families don’t lose out on needed benefits due to the global pandemic,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This action will not only benefit thousands of Wisconsin families with needed money for food but also all Wisconsin communities from grocery stores to farmers to truckers, this money will benefit Wisconsin businesses and communities.”

