German government seeks more powers to set pandemic rules

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday her government wants clear, uniform rules imposed in all regions with high numbers of COVID-19 infections. The proposal, which needs to be approved by Parliament, would end the patchwork of measures that have characterized the pandemic response across Germany’s 16 states. Many Germans have expressed frustration and confusion in recent months as governors interpreted rules agreed with the federal government in different ways, despite having similar infection rates. Merkel warned that Germany remains “firmly in the grip of the third wave” of infections, citing figures by the country’s disease control agency that showed 10,810 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 294 deaths.