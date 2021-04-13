Cooler than normal for a while

The steady widespread rain is done, but some spotty light precipitation might be in the area over the next few days. No blue sky days are in the forecast but it won't be all that bad for April.

Today: Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy, and chilly with a few light rain and snow showers, more numerous in the afternoon.

High: 45 Wind: West-Southwest 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain and snow showers possible, mainly around Wausau or farther north.

Low: 31 Wind: West 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy continued cool with a few sprinkles or flurries possible.

High: 49 Wind: NW 10-18

There could be a few peeks of sun at times today, like yesterday, especially south of Wausau, where high temps will reach the upper 40s. The northern half of the area (including Wausau) will likely have consistent grey skies with some spotty light showers or flurries at times. With highs only in the low to mid 40s for most of the area and a noticeable west-southwest breeze of 10 to 20 mph, you will want a warm Spring coat for your attire. Tomorrow will be cool once again with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles or flurries in the air. Highs on Wednesday will rise into the upper 40s.

Thursday is when conditions will start to get a little better. Skies will likely be cloudy to start the day, then a few more breaks of sun should develop in the afternoon. High temps should climb into the low 50s. Friday could be the best day in the forecast with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the 50s and not too much wind.

Over the weekend the weather is looking decent, but not great. On both Saturday and Sunday, the skies will be partly or mostly cloudy and highs will be in the 50s. There is a slim chance of a few sprinkles but you should still be able to do things outside without having to worry too much about getting wet.

Early next week a cold front will move in from the north and this will keep temps from rising. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 50s. On Tuesday the mercury will only top out in the low 50s. The front will be moving in late Monday and could produce some light showers. These showers could mix with some flakes of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 2004 - The latest measurable snowfall on record hits Jackson, TN, causing six traffic fatalities.