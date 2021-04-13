Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain (AP) — When the pandemic took away their tourism trade, hotel director Calvin Lucock and his partner, restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran, received a Spanish government contract to take in migrants and asylum seekers who had arrived on the Canary Islands in rudimentary boats, trying to reach Europe. The contract ended in February and the migrants were supposed to be transferred to new camps. But they found many were still sleeping in the streets. With hundreds of empty rooms, Saetran and Lucock decided to reopen their doors, this time at their own expense. Today, they provide food, shelter and care to 58 young African men.