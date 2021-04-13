Bally’s buying Tropicana hotel on Las Vegas Strip for $308M

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino is being sold. Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday it will acquire the iconic Las Vegas Strip property from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for about $308 million. The agreement for the nearly 1,500-room property also involves a sale-and-leaseback transaction relating to Bally’s Black Hawk, Colorado, and Rock Island, Illinois, properties. Bally’s President and CEO George Papanier calls having a spot on the Las Vegas Strip a key step toward boosting Rhode Island-based Bally’s customer and player databases and its online and interactive business. The transaction is expected to close early next year.