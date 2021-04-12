William, Harry remember Prince Philip’s wit, service to UK

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry issued separate statements Monday paying tribute to their grandfather, Prince Philip, who died last week at 99. William, who is second in line to the throne, pledged “to get on with the job’’ of serving Queen Elizabeth II as he and his brother became the latest members of the Royal Family to honor Philip’s service to the nation and the monarch. William says his “grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.” Prince Harry’s office also issued a statement, describing Philip as a man who was “authentically himself″ and “cheeky right ’til the end.”