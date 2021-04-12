White House issuing reports on states’ infrastructure needs; Wisconsin gets ‘C‘

WASHINGTON (AP/WAOW) — The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with state-by-state breakdowns showing the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability.

The state summaries were obtained by The Associated Press and paint a bleak outlook for the world’s largest economy after years of repairs being deferred and delayed.

The reports show there are 7,300 miles of Michigan highway in poor condition.

Damaged streets in North Carolina impose an average yearly cost of $500 on motorists.

Iowa has 4,571 bridges needing repair.

According to the Biden Administration's assessment, Wisconsin has 198 bridges and nearly 2,000 miles of highway in poor condition.

Since 2011, commute times have increased by 2.8% in Indiana and on average, each driver pays $547 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

Outside of roads, 13.9% of residents live in areas there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds, and 69% have access to only one provider.

Reportedly, 54% of residents live in a "child care desert" and schools need an estimated $836 million for maintenance and improvements.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Monday with lawmakers and can use the reports to show his plan would help their constituents.

