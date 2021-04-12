Senior Sendoff: Olivia Donohue – D.C. Everest

This time we're honoring Olivia Donohue from Mosinee High School for our Senior Sendoff.

Olivia is an accomplished figure skater and dedicated distance runner. She's completed two half marathons and runs cross country and track for Mosinee.

She has also been figure skating with the Mosinee Silverblades Figure Skating Club since she was six-years old. Because of that she uses her knowledge to coach younger skaters.

In addition to all of that, she is also proud to be a member of the National Honor Society.

Olivia will be continuing her running career at UW-Stout where she will be studying dietetics.

Congratulations and good luck Olivia!