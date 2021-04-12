REPORT: Multiple shooting victims, including officer, at Tennessee high school

KNOXVILLE, TN (WAOW) — Knoxville Tennessee Police are reporting that multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

They made the announcement on Twitter shortly before 3 pm on Monday.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Multiple gunshot victims have been reported, including an officer. Police are urging people to avoid the area. The scene has since been secured.

The Superintendent of Knox County School's, Bob Thomas, also tweets that a shooting they're "responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible."

The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021

Police report that a reunification site has been established behind the high school.

A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree. https://t.co/zmQGzwb6cO — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

