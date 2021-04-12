REPORT: Multiple shooting victims, including officer, at Tennessee high school

REPORT: Multiple shooting victims, including officer, at Tennessee high schoolUpdated
KNOXVILLE, TN (WAOW) — Knoxville Tennessee Police are reporting that multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.
They made the announcement on Twitter shortly before 3 pm on Monday.
Multiple gunshot victims have been reported, including an officer. Police are urging people to avoid the area. The scene has since been secured.
The Superintendent of Knox County School's, Bob Thomas, also tweets that a shooting they're "responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible."
Police report that a reunification site has been established behind the high school.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 9 as more information becomes available.