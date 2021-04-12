Public input wanted ahead of fall deer hunting season

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - If you're interested in shaping what this fall's hunting season will look like, now is your chance.

Starting Monday, anyone can visit the DNR's website to make a public comment to their county's Deer Advisory Council.



The campaign's main goal is to get input on antlerless deer harvesting permits, and how many should be given out in a season. While county Deer Advisory Councils have already made a preliminary recommendation, they may alter it based on public comments.



Deer Ecologist with the Wisconsin DNR, Jeffery Pritzl, said it's important for each county to go over data and determine that permit number ahead of the actual season.

"That's generated through looking at what happened last year and the last couple of years, and looking forward as to where do we want to see the deer population go?" Pritzl said. "Do we want it to grow bigger? Do we want to reduce it? Or is it good where it is?"

The public input period runs until April 25. After each county Deer Advisory Council makes its final recommendations following the public input period, the DNR and Natural Resources Board will present their final county-level recommendations in June.