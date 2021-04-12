Pakistan’s iconic human rights defender I.A. Rehman dies

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — An iconic Pakistani human rights defender and former editor has died in the eastern city of Lahore after a brief illness. His family said Monday that I.A. Rahman he was 90. He was a defender of human rights, the rule of law and democracy. Rehman was also a strong voice for the country’s minorities, including Christians and Hindus. Harris Khalique, secretary-general at the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said Monday that Rehman died of old age, high sugar, and blood pressure levels. Rehman worked as an editor for various newspapers before joining the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. He regularly contributed articles for Pakistani newspapers.