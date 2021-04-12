More clashes in Minnesota after police shoot, kill Black man

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot a Black man in a traffic stop over the weekend. The town’s police chief said the officer had apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, as 20-year-old Daunte Wright struggled with fellow officers. Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as “an accidental discharge.” Wright died Sunday in Brooklyn Center, a city of about 30,000 people just north of Minneapolis. His death sparked protests and unrest. The Minneapolis area was already on edge because of the trial of the police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd.