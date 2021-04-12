Man shot by Minnesota officer in traffic stop crashes, dies

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Mourners gathered Sunday night in a Minnesota city where a man was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop, then crashed and later died. A large law enforcement presence remained in Brooklyn Center overnight as demonstrators also protested in the community just outside Minneapolis. Relatives of 20-year-old Daunte Wright say he was shot by police before getting back into his car and driving away. Wright then crashed several blocks away and was later pronounced dead. The death comes as nearby Minneapolis is already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.