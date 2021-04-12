Libyan officials say UN-sanctioned human trafficker freed

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan officials say authorities have released one of the country’s most wanted human traffickers less than four months after his arrest in the capital. Security officials said Monday that Abdel-Rahman Milad, who was sanctioned by the United Nations’ Security Council, walked free following a decision by prosecutors late last month. The circumstances of his release Sunday were not immediately clear. Milad, who better known as Bija, was arrested in December and accused of human trafficking and smuggling fuel. In June 2018, the Security Council imposed sanctions on Milad and five other leaders of criminal networks engaged in trafficking of people and migrants from Libya.