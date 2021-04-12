Turkey, Libya recommit to contested maritime borders deal

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Libya’s visiting interim prime minister and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed their commitment to a controversial maritime demarcation agreement that has angered Greece and Cyprus. Erdogan on Monday also pledged Turkey’s continued support to Libya’s unity, its reconstruction and its military. Turkey would also be sending 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and well as manage a pandemic hospital to help the North African country battle it outbreak. Turkey had sent military supplies and fighters to Libya, helping to tilt the balance of power in favor of the U.N.-recognized Tripoli-based government. The 2019 maritime deal delineating the borders between the two countries triggered protests from Greece and Cyprus.