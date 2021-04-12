Huawei, HSBC agree on document deal for extradition case

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese telecommunications equipment firm Huawei says it has reached an agreement with HSBC in Hong Kong to obtain documents that its chief financial office Meng Wanzhou hopes will help prevent her extradition to the U.S. Meng, who was detained in Canada in 2018 at the behest of U.S. authorities, has been fighting a legal battle over the last two years as the U.S. seeks to extradite her over bank fraud and allegations that Huawei violated sanctions on Iran. Hong Kong’s High Court on Monday approved the document-sharing agreement between Huawei and HSBC.