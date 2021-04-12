DNR seeks public comment for environmental review of Nekoosa safe drinking water project

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WAOW) — The City of Nekoosa has applied for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The project is primarily replacing lead services lines throughout the city.

Since the activities for the project are considered "minor" no environmental review is required under state law, but it is required under federal guidelines before funding the project. SDWLP has determined that the project will have no adverse environmental effects, but the DNR is still encouraging public comment.

Those comments but be submitted by April 26 and can be done so by contacting Kevin Olson at 608-234-2238 or Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov.

Letters can also be sent to:

department of Natural Resources

C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St.

P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707