Damp and grey weather to begin the week

Gloomy weather will continue to begin the week, then better conditions should develop later in the week. Even though it will be nicer later, we won't be returning to the 70s any time soon.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and drizzle.

High: 53 Wind: West-Southwest 10-18 mph

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a small chance of sprinkles or flurries.

Low: 36 Wind: West-Southwest 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a 70% chance of light showers, mainly later in the day. Showers could be mixed with a bit of snow.

High: 46 Wind: West-Southwest 10-18 mph

Today will be similar to yesterday with drizzle and scattered showers. The more persistent rain will be in the Northwoods, but most of the area will feel damp. Cloudy skies will keep the temps from rising too far. Highs should be in the upper 40s in the north and low to mid 50s south. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 10-18 mph.

The same weather pattern bringing the gloomy weather today will keep the clouds around tomorrow. With the weather being cooler, there might even be a few flakes of snow mixing in with some raindrops later Tuesday or into Tuesday night. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s. A couple of light rain or snow showers might linger into Wednesday morning, otherwise, conditions will improve as little as the day wears on with maybe a few peeks of sun. Highs on Wednesday should be in the low 50s.

The best weather of the week will be from Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures should be near normal, in the 50s for highs, and the weather should be dry with some breaks of sun. A slight chance of rain or snow showers will develop once again for Sunday.

Have an fine Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 12-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 1927 - A tornado wiped out the town of Rock Springs, TX, killing 72 persons and causing 1.2 million dollars damage. The tornado, more than one mile in width, destroyed 235 of 247 buildings, leaving no trace of lumber or contents in many cases. Many survivors were bruised by large hail which fell after the passage of the tornado. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)