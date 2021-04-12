Coolish weather may linger deep into April

We have certainly slipped into some cooler conditions over the past several days in our region, and that is likely a trend that will be with us for quite awhile.

Check out the latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for the period of April 20th - April 26th.

As you notice, below normal temperatures are projected over the eastern half of the country with the strongest departure below normal from Michigan down to Tennessee. It looks warmer than normal in the western parts of the country.

As far as precipitation goes in that same period from April 20th to April 26th, it is looking drier than normal in much of the nation, including Wisconsin. The chance of having below normal precipitation is actually higher just to our southwest.

Keep in mind the average high temperature climbs up around 60 degrees by the end of April. So even if we are a few degrees below normal, it shouldn't feel too bad. Hopefully we will see a decent amount of sunshine if it ends up drier than usual as well. Stay tuned!