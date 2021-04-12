Central American nations deploy troops to reduce migration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has struck an agreement with a trio of Central American nations to temporarily surge troops to their borders in an effort to reduce the tide of immigration to the U.S. border. According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Mexico will maintain a deployment of about 10,000 troops, while Guatemala has surged 1,500 police and military personnel to its southern border and Honduras deployed 7,000 police and military to its border “to disperse a large contingent of migrants” there. A White House official said that Guatemala and Honduras were deploying troops temporarily, in response to a large caravan of migrants that was being organized at the end of March.