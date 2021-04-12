BREAKING: Wausau School Board Approves Final Motion to Reopen Schools

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School Board is moving forward with a final decision to open schools in-person five days a week.

The Board had previously voted unanimously to look into the move back in March.

Starting in the 2021-2022 school year, there will no longer be online learning offered for brick and mortar schools. Instead, families will have the option of enrolling their children in the district's virtual charter school program, WAVE.

This is a developing story and will be updated.