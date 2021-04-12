Biden picks 2 Trump critics for border, immigration roles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating two people who criticized Trump-era immigration policies for key roles at the Department of Homeland Security. The nominations announced Monday come as the Biden administration faces a rising number of people attempting to enter the country along the Southwest border. Tucson, Arizona Police Chief Chris Magnus was nominated to be commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. Immigration policy expert Ur Mendoza Jaddou has been nominated to be director of Citizenship and Immigration Services. CBP’s responsibilities including patrolling the border while USCIS runs legal immigration services. Both positions require Senate confirmation and were run by acting leaders under former President Donald Trump.