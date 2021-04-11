Wisconsin reports almost 25% of population fully vaccinated

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials report nearly a quarter of the state’s population has completed COVID-19 vaccination. Over 1.4 million people — making up 24.3% of the state’s population — have been completely vaccinated by either receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. However, daily case counts have also been on the rise. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 34%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 569 new cases Sunday, as well as one new death.