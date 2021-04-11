Skip to Content

We Continue Wet & Unsettled

We will continue in an overall wet and unsettled pattern into this workweek. We saw about a half-inch (.50”) of rain in Wausau Friday-Sunday. Skies will remain cloudy. Some spots may see a peek of the sun. We won’t likely see a lot of rain this afternoon and evening. until the overnight into Monday morning.

A low is exiting our area. A weak cold front sweeps across the state Monday night into Tuesday. Our rain could be a wintry mix when the temperatures bottom overnight Tuesday morning.

Futuretrack is showing cloudy skies overnight and Monday. North-Central Wisconsin now looks to get some rain overnight, Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. As far as a sunny day, Thursday.

Our temperature trend has us cool, but still around normal for the week.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers early Monday morning and a low of 42. West winds 5-10 mph.

Monday, cloudy with a 70% chance of showers. Winds west 5-15 mph. Monday’s high in the low 50s. Winds will pick up behind the cold front Monday night with WNW gusts in the 20mph range.

Tuesday will be breezy and a bit cooler behind the cold front. The Upper 40s for highs. The day may start with a wintry mix. Rain off and on. 40% chance.

Rain chances will probably linger into Wednesday. High around 50.

Thursday looks to have a decent amount of sun and a high in the low 50s.

Wednesday into the weekend could end up mainly dry. Temperatures will generally be about normal for mid-April.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews 4/11/2021 3 PM

Weather History
For Sunday, April 11, 2021- 1965 - Severe thunderstorms in the Upper Midwest spawned fifty-one tornadoes killing 256 persons and causing more than 200 million dollars damage. Indiana, Ohio and Michigan were hardest hit in the "Palm Sunday Tornado Outbreak". (David Ludlum)

