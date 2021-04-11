Skip to Content

SENIOR SENDOFF: Chloe Lane

(WOAW) -- Sunday's senior is Chloe Lane. Chloe is set to graduate from Wisconsin Rapids own Lincoln High School this spring, and in a year that's brought changes to everyone, Chloe welcomed them.

Lane joined the cheer and stunt team for the first time this year. She's no stranger to the stage though; as a 4-year choir member she's familiar with performing in front of a crowd.

In the classroom, she's earned honors and will be on her way to St. Norberts College in De Pere to study business.

Congratulations on your accomplishments Chloe!

Author Profile Photo

Addison Van Patten

Sports Reporter

