SENIOR SENDOFF: Chloe Lane

(WOAW) -- Sunday's senior is Chloe Lane. Chloe is set to graduate from Wisconsin Rapids own Lincoln High School this spring, and in a year that's brought changes to everyone, Chloe welcomed them.

Lane joined the cheer and stunt team for the first time this year. She's no stranger to the stage though; as a 4-year choir member she's familiar with performing in front of a crowd.

In the classroom, she's earned honors and will be on her way to St. Norberts College in De Pere to study business.

Congratulations on your accomplishments Chloe!