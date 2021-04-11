Parents Sound Off on COVID Vaccines for Children

(WAOW)-- Wisconsin residents 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine and though that causes excitement for many, some are wondering when younger children will be able to be vaccinated.

The answer according to the Wisconsin DHS website, is not in the near future. They say clinical trials for Pfizer and Moderna are in the works for kids 12 and younger but some parents are eager for the day their child can also be vaccinated.

"My daughter is only fourteen so I'm going to have a sense of anxiety until all of us have gotten the vaccine, but I'm relieved that Simon's getting it today," parent Shanny Luft said at a recent vaccine clinic in Steven's Point.

Those 16 and older are only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and older can get the Johnson and Johnson or Moderna.