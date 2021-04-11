New book asks why world ignores repression by Rwandan leader

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The new book “Do Not Disturb” by British author Michela Wrong questions why some in the international community continue to praise Rwandan President Paul Kagame despite repression in his central African country where he could rule until 2034. Kagame’s high profile is due to his role as the leader of rebels who ended Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and rebuilt the country. But critics allege the reconstruction came at the expense of basic freedoms in a country where the president faces no credible opposition and where some opponents have been jailed or forced into exile.