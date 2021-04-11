Mexican state police relieve local force in resort of Tulum

MEXICO CITY (AP) — State police in Mexico are taking over law enforcement duties in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum, relieving a municipal force that has been charged in the death of a Salvadoran woman while being detained. The acting state police chief in Quintana Roo state said Sunday that officers in Tulum had systematically violated proper procedure. Four Tulum officers have been ordered to stand trial in the case of Victoria Salazar, who died after one police woman was seen kneeling on her back while three male officers looked on. Last week, another officer was filmed apparently punching a handcuffed man.