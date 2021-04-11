Man arrested for OWI with children in car

Oneida County, Wis. (WAOW) -- A man is in custody after he was found operating a vehicle while under the influence with four children inside.

Leon Hutton, 36, of Webster was arrested by the State Patrol Sunday after he was stopped for erratic driving on USH 45. Troopers said they noticed possible indicators of impairment and drug activity.

After an investigation, including a sobriety test, troopers found he was under the influence, and also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car.

The children in the vehicle were all under the age of 16.