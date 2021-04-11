Italy releases impounded migrant ship for routine upkeep

MILAN (AP) — A German nongovernmental organization says its Alan Kurdi rescue ship has been released by an administrative court in Italy to return to Spain for routine maintenance and inspection. The ship was impounded in the Sardinian port of Olbia in October, around two weeks after its arrival with more than 125 people rescued at sea. A court date is set for November to clarify the legality of the detention. In the meantime, an administrative court ruled Friday that the Sea-Eye group would suffer financial damage if it wasn’t able to carry out the routine upkeep. The group said Sunday that the Alan Kurdi is preparing to transfer to Spain.