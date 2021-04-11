How Is Your Electric Bill?

If you look over your electric bill, maybe on a gas bill too, there is info on “Heating Degree Days”. Our usage is tied into that. Not necessarily our bill. I believe they multiply kilowatts hours used times the rate per/kilowatt hour. The formula used for Heating (cooling) Degree days is simple. Heating degree days (HDD) are a measure of how cold the temperature was on a given day or during a period of days. For example, a day with an average temperature of 40°F has 25 HDD. Two such cold days in a row have a total of 50 HDD for the two-day period.

HDD Calculator. Wausau's station is KAUW

Here is 4/11/21. I pulled this from the National Weather Service website.

CLIMATE REPORT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREEN BAY

433 PM CDT SUN APR 11 2021

...................................

...THE WAUSAU WI CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR APRIL 11 2021...

DEGREE DAYS

HEATING

TODAY 14 23 -9 23

MONTH TO DATE 133 278 -145 252

SINCE MAR 1 958 1363 -405 1223

SINCE JUL 1 6975 7499 -524 7210

COOLING

TODAY 0 0 0 0

MONTH TO DATE 4 0 4 0

SINCE JAN 1 4 0 4 0

................................................................

It was interesting to note we have had 4 “Cooling Degree” days. I actually ran my air conditioner. Heat is included in my rent and even with the heat off, it was too warm in my place to feel comfortable.